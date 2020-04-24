Lowestoft teen found in Scotland less than one day after reported missing
PUBLISHED: 20:37 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:47 24 April 2020
Police have located a 16-year-old boy from Lowestoft who was found in Scotland, less than one day after being reported missing from his home town in Suffolk.
Jamie Holwell was reported missing on Thursday April 23 after last being seen in the Evergreen Road area of Lowestoft.
Police released an appeal to find him shortly after 6pm that evening as they were concerned for his welfare.
However in the early hours of this morning, Friday April 24, Jamie was found safe and well in Scotland.
Police have thanked the public for their help in the matter.
