Lowestoft ‘open for business’ say councils as Third Crossing work to progress

Visualisations of the Lake Lothing Third Crossing in Lowestoft. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

The commitment to pursuing plans for a third crossing over Lake Lothing is a sign that the town is “open for business”, say council chiefs.

Visualisations of the Lake Lothing Third Crossing in Lowestoft. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL Visualisations of the Lake Lothing Third Crossing in Lowestoft. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Suffolk County Council’s cabinet is due to give the green light at its meeting on Tuesday for the construction contract to be awarded and the final business case to be submitted, which will allow work to start in the spring.

It emerged that costs have increased by upwards of £34million, but council chiefs confirmed they are committed to seeing it through.

Now, they have outlined why the scheme is so significant for Lowestoft and the wider area.

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks said: “For every £1 we spend we will see £3 in economic benefit, and that is a really impressive and incredible return for a project of this size.”

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks said the bridge was of national significance. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He continued: “We know that a bridge of this scale is going to have huge significance on the town in terms of bringing economic prosperity, showing that Lowestoft is open for business and this is really important for the town. This has been talked about for 100 years.”

It marks a boost for the town which is flourishing in investment good news in recent months.

Last July, the government confirmed that £720,000 from the Towns Fund would be given for a revamp of the old East Point Pavilion, to be opened by March next year, before a £43m pot was confirmed just days later for vital flood defence work.

The Lake Lothing Third Crossing is going ahead in Lowestoft. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Last month, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet unveiled an ambitious masterplan for the town featuring a waterfront area improvements, heritage projects and more cultural space.

East Suffolk leader Steve Gallant said: “Important though it is, the delivery of the third crossing in Lowestoft is not just about traffic.

“When work begins, it will be another, hugely eye-catching example of how a town which has faced adversity for decades is both recovering and beginning to thrive.

“I genuinely believe that the town is embracing massive economic opportunities through the growth in offshore renewable energy, tourism attractions along the South Beach and a range of large-scale infrastructure projects.

East Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant said the Third CRossing was about more than just easing congestion. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

“We know that Lowestoft’s location on the coast and the flood risks that this presents, have been holding the town back and yet we now know for certain that we can protect people and their homes, significantly reducing the risk of flooding to over 825 businesses, unlocking further growth, creating jobs and apprenticeships and securing the future of Lowestoft for generations to come.”

Mr Gallant said he recognised the Covid-19 pandemic had caused uncertainty for people, but added: “Across the country there is a genuine sense of apprehension about the future and as a council delivering essential services we absolutely understand the impact that the pandemic has had on jobs and lives throughout East Suffolk and beyond.

“Therefore it has never been more important for us to press on with big ambitions for Lowestoft and towns throughout the district. There is a huge amount now happening in Lowestoft and I am genuinely excited at the rate and pace it is happening.”