Trains cancelled due to lightning strikes

PUBLISHED: 09:15 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:23 26 July 2019

Storms have caused problems on Greater Anglia trains, particularly the East Suffolk Line. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Storms have caused problems on Greater Anglia trains, particularly the East Suffolk Line. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Storms have caused delays and disruption on Suffolk and Essex trains - just a day after hundreds of rail services had to be cancelled due to the intense heat.

Greater Anglia, which operates trains in the region, has cancelled several trains this morning - particularly on the East Suffolk Line between Lowestoft and Ipswich, after a lightning strike damaged the signalling system.

Train faults have also meant that the 10am Ipswich to Peterborough service and 9.17am train from Ipswich to Lowestoft are cancelled.

Greater Anglia wrote on Twitter: "Due to lightning damaging the signalling system between Ipswich and #Lowestoft trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.

"Train services running to and from these stations may be delayed by up to 30 minutes. Disruption is expected until noon."

Earlier trains between Lowestoft and Ipswich did run, albeit with delays of up to 30mins because of the signalling problems.

Yesterday nearly 300 trains were cancelled across the network, with services affected include trains between Ipswich and London.

Cancellations came amid fears tracks may buckle from the heat, which would have caused knock-on effects across the network.

As a result, Greater Anglia advised customers not to travel.

For the latest information on which services are running, visit here.

