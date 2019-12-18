E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Reports of person on rail tracks forces train to shuddering halt

PUBLISHED: 19:46 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:46 18 December 2019

One of Greater Anglia's new Stadler trains. Picture: PAUL GEATER

One of Greater Anglia's new Stadler trains. Picture: PAUL GEATER

A train was forced to come to a shuddering half after reports that a person could be seen on the railway line.

The new Stadler bimode train had set off from Lowestoft during the evening of Wednesday, December 18 when it stopped suddenly close to Woodbridge.

An announcement was then made to passengers on the train saying that the service would be delayed as Greater Anglia tried to establish what was happening.

A few minutes later, an announcement was made to say that the person had moved away from the railway track and the service resumed after a five to 10minute delay.

