‘An exciting step in the right direction’ for historic Town Hall site

PUBLISHED: 09:42 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:42 27 November 2018

Lowestoft town hall. Picture: Mick Howes

Lowestoft town hall. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

A council is “continuing to explore ways” of bringing a historic town hall back into use.

Lowestoft town hall. Picture: Mick HowesLowestoft town hall. Picture: Mick Howes

The 161-year-old Lowestoft Town Hall building previously served as the headquarters for Waveney District Council up until staff vacated the site in 2015 as part of a £13m accommodation programme that led to the creation of the Riverside building on Canning Road.

Last year the Grade II, mid-19th Century listed building was transferred over to Lowestoft Town Council – which has since held heritage open days, submitted funding bids and sought views on future uses of the vacant site.

With the successful North Lowestoft Heritage Action Zone announcement late last year – which saw Lowestoft’s historic High Street and Scores unveiled as one of eight new HAZs as part of a five-year scheme run by Waveney District Council and Historic England – the town council has now been successful with a funding bid.

Shona Bendix, Lowestoft Town Council town clerk, said: “We are delighted that we have secured funding, working with the Heritage Action Zone, for a condition survey and emergency repairs on the town hall.

“Another part of the work will be establishing how to secure the main repairs to the building.

“In parallel we are continuing to explore ways to bring the Town Hall back into use. Given the state the building was in when it was transferred to the town council, this is not an easy process.

“We have conducted a community survey and have received lots of ideas from people about how they would like to see the Town Hall used.”

A fortnight ago the town council issued a tender notice, for “conservation-accredited professionals” to submit fee tenders “to manage a repair and conversion project” for the town hall.

Mrs Bendix said: “We are out to tender on this initial work and see this as an exciting step in the right direction.

“Having put ourselves in a good position to deal with the urgent works, we will be deciding at the next council meeting on November 27 how to take forward a feasibility study for the site which should establish our reasonable range of options for use of the site.

“The public are always welcome to attend our meetings, other than during any confidential matters, and we have a public forum for anyone who wishes to say anything about any items under consideration at the meeting at Hamilton House.”

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

29 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

Sunday shoppers can enjoy festive market in December

47 minutes ago Russell Cook
Bury St Edmunds Market. Picture: ARCHANT

Sunday shoppers will be able to enjoy the festive atmosphere of Bury St Edmunds market for four weekends in December.

Autistic man drowned in bath after fake psychiatrist ‘ignored’ family’s requests for assessment

08:34 James Carr
Darren King drowned in the bath following a seizure last year. Photo: Gavin King.

A bogus psychiatrist who practised in the UK for more than 20 years with no qualifications worked at the region’s mental health trust, it has been revealed.

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

08:02 Conor Matchett
Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) during a media facility at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank which takes place tomorrow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday November 26, 2018. The exercise will see the RAF's F-35B Lightning stealth jets participate in their first operational exercise as they continue their progression to initial operating capability. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

RAF Lakenheath will host the largest aerial exercise of its type with more than double the number of aircraft engaging than ever before.

Books for Schools - As £20,000 giveaway gathers pace, reading is more vital than ever for children

07:30 Judy Rimmer
Hillside Primary School is busy collecting tokens for the Books For Schools Campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Our £20,000 big Books for Schools giveaway is gathering pace, with bonus tokens in your newspapers this week. So just how vital is it for schools to get their hands on new books?

‘Let it snow?’ No thanks! Suffolk business leader braces himself for Brexit and bad weather

07:30 Jessica Hill
Chairman of Breheny Civil Engineering, John Breheny Picture: RACHEL EDGE

After being badly affected by last winter’s ‘Beast from the East,’ the last thing that John Breheny, the chairman of the Breheny Group, wants to see this Christmas is snow.

Fire crews battle blaze at derelict Essex building

07:18 Michael Steward
Crouch Street in Colchester where the blaze took place Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An investigation has been launched after firefighters spent six hours tackling a blaze at a derelict building in Colchester.

