Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Power tools and van stolen in trail of thefts across Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 14:17 06 February 2019

The eight thefts, all involving power tools or builder's vans, took place across Suffolk in Lowestoft, Woodbridge, Ipswich, Capel St Mary and Holton St Mary Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The eight thefts, all involving power tools or builder's vans, took place across Suffolk in Lowestoft, Woodbridge, Ipswich, Capel St Mary and Holton St Mary Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A seven-hour crime spree across Suffolk saw a pair of suspects steal power tools from vans and building sites in a spate of thefts.

Suffolk Constabulary have identified eight crimes from January 18 that leave a trail of broken locks and missing equipment from workman’s vehicles scross the county.

Starting in Lowestoft, the suspects travelled through Woodbridge, Ipswich, Capel St Mary and Holton St Mary.

The two men wanted in connection to these crimes - both white and wearing high visibility vests - were seen driving a car that resembled a Volkswagen Caddy, with highway maintenance chevrons on the back.

Officers believe a van matching this description is linked to all of these crimes.

The first incident occurred in Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft, between 8.30am and 10am, when the rear doors of a van were forced open and an unknown number of tools were stolen.

About 10.30am in Conach Road, Woodbridge, a vehicle’s lock was drilled in an attempt to gain entry to a vehicle parked on building site.

Then, between 11.20am and noon in Donald Mackintosh Way, Ipswich, power tools were stolen from the back of another vehicle.

A fourth, fifth and sixth incident happened in Capel St Mary between noon and 12.20pm.

Tools were stolen from a building site and two vans, all in different locations in Days Road in the village.

The suspects then stole a white Ford Transit Van from another building site in Holton St Mary at around 12.20pm, which was later recovered in East Bergholt.

A number of high-value power tools were stolen from the van during this time.

The last incident thought o be connected to these two men took place between 10.30am and 3.50pm in Hadleigh Road, Holton St Mary, when a parked van had its doors damaged by a jemmy.

It is not believed any tools were stolen.

A small white van with two men inside was seen driving slowly in Holton St Mary prior to the thefts.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact the Incident and Crime Management Hub on 101 quoting reference 3581/19. Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Security advice for owners of vehicles carrying power tools can be found here: www.suffolk.police.uk/sites/suffolk/files/powertools_0.pdf

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Yellow weather warning issued for high winds across Suffolk and Essex

A yellow weather warning has been issued for high winds across Suffolk and Essex. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police appeal for public’s help after 50 burglaries are linked in Suffolk

Police are asking for the help of the public after 50 burglaries are connected in Suffolk. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Lorry causes obstruction after misjudging bridge height

A lorry is unable to get underneath the bridge on Ballingdon Street in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Battle to save Felixstowe M&S is lost – campaigners ‘bitterly disappointed’

Mayor of Felixstowe Graham Newman hands over a petition to Tony Ginty, from M&S. Also pictured are Felixstowe deputy mayor Tracey Green, Suffolk Coastal MP Dr Therese Coffey and Suffolk Coastal deputy leader Geoff Holdcroft Picture: THERESE COFFEY'S OFFICE

Fourth day of strike action is planned at Suffolk printers in furore over pay

Employees CPI William Clowes will take a fourth day of strike after the company offered a two year pay freeze last year.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists