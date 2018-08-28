Power tools and van stolen in trail of thefts across Suffolk

The eight thefts, all involving power tools or builder's vans, took place across Suffolk in Lowestoft, Woodbridge, Ipswich, Capel St Mary and Holton St Mary Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A seven-hour crime spree across Suffolk saw a pair of suspects steal power tools from vans and building sites in a spate of thefts.

Suffolk Constabulary have identified eight crimes from January 18 that leave a trail of broken locks and missing equipment from workman’s vehicles scross the county.

Starting in Lowestoft, the suspects travelled through Woodbridge, Ipswich, Capel St Mary and Holton St Mary.

The two men wanted in connection to these crimes - both white and wearing high visibility vests - were seen driving a car that resembled a Volkswagen Caddy, with highway maintenance chevrons on the back.

Officers believe a van matching this description is linked to all of these crimes.

The first incident occurred in Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft, between 8.30am and 10am, when the rear doors of a van were forced open and an unknown number of tools were stolen.

About 10.30am in Conach Road, Woodbridge, a vehicle’s lock was drilled in an attempt to gain entry to a vehicle parked on building site.

Then, between 11.20am and noon in Donald Mackintosh Way, Ipswich, power tools were stolen from the back of another vehicle.

A fourth, fifth and sixth incident happened in Capel St Mary between noon and 12.20pm.

Tools were stolen from a building site and two vans, all in different locations in Days Road in the village.

The suspects then stole a white Ford Transit Van from another building site in Holton St Mary at around 12.20pm, which was later recovered in East Bergholt.

A number of high-value power tools were stolen from the van during this time.

The last incident thought o be connected to these two men took place between 10.30am and 3.50pm in Hadleigh Road, Holton St Mary, when a parked van had its doors damaged by a jemmy.

It is not believed any tools were stolen.

A small white van with two men inside was seen driving slowly in Holton St Mary prior to the thefts.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact the Incident and Crime Management Hub on 101 quoting reference 3581/19. Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Security advice for owners of vehicles carrying power tools can be found here: www.suffolk.police.uk/sites/suffolk/files/powertools_0.pdf