Online raffle of painting secures £1,500 for Ipswich hospice

Published: 5:10 PM March 3, 2021

Judi Newman, development director of St Elizabeth Hospice, and Lucky Ticket's Emma Lloyd with the David Gillingwater painting - Credit: Lucky Ticket

More than £1,500 has been raised for Ipswich's St Elizabeth Hospice after a painting was sold in an online raffle.

Lucky Ticket, a website set up by Suffolk businessman and tech entrepreneur Adrian Melrose, has sold David Gillingwater's artwork ‘Towards Iken’ in aid of the hospice.

The oil on canvas painting, depicting the view from Snape Bridge looking out along the River Alde, was valued at £495.

However, the raffle raised more than triple its value at £1,507 after more than 350 tickets were snapped up by supporters.

Judi Newman, development director of St Elizabeth Hospice, said: "It is so good to see tech-led innovation helping charities at a time when it is not possible to gather supporters together for our usual fundraising events.

"The workload for charities to create and market a fundraising raffle can be significant, but by using Lucky Ticket, online raffles suddenly become really easy for charities to set up, offering supporters a fun and quick way to support their favourite causes."

Emma Lloyd, operations director of Lucky Ticket, added: "We think it’s particularly important in the current climate that the burden of fundraising responsibility is not on any one individual as is often the case with auctions.

"The beauty of a raffle is that its success comes from a lot of people giving a little."