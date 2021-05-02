Published: 12:00 PM May 2, 2021 Updated: 12:15 PM May 2, 2021

Instagram star Lucy Hutchings is set to showcase her garden at the RHS festival in July - Credit: PERRYWOOD/LUCY HUTCHINGS

A green-fingered designer and author inspiring thousands on Instagram with gardening tips and tricks is set to have her latest project brought to life for an international audience.

Suffolk-based Lucy Hutchings' edible allotment garden will be showcased at the RHS Hampton Court Garden Festival in July.

Plants for the project, including chillies, heirloom tomatoes and edible flowers like nasturtium, are being grown and nurtured in the production nursery at the Perrywood Garden Centre in Tiptree.

After the show, the garden will be carefully moved and rebuilt at Perrywood's Sudbury branch, allowing visitors the chance to view Lucy's display.

On her Instagram account @shegrowsveg, the writer, who used to design couture jewellery, posted: "I am beyond delighted to announce that I have designed an edible allotment garden for the RHS Hampton Court Garden Festival in partnership with Perrywood Sudbury.



"The ‘Get Up And Grow’ allotment is inspired by my book and will show just how much food you can grow in a small space and how beautiful that space can be.

"It will feature a number of the projects that feature in the book to inspire you with all the beautiful ways you can grow food."

The ‘Get up and Grow’ garden will be in the RHS Community Allotment category, celebrating the best of community gardening.

It will feature many allotment-style plots full of vegetables, herbs, fruits and flowers.

Lucy's drawing of her edible allotment garden - Credit: LUCY HUTCHINGS/PERRYWOOD

Louise Smith, of Perrywood, added: “Our theme this year is ‘Get Growing’. We want to help all those new lockdown gardeners to keep planting and enjoying their outdoor spaces. We love showing our customers how to create something a little bit different.

"Bringing the whole garden back to display at Perrywood Sudbury will allow a greater number of people to get up close and reconsider their own gardens and growing spaces.”

Follow Lucy on Instagram for updates.