'A dream come true': Suffolk squash player on Commonwealth Games
A Suffolk squash player has been welcomed home following her appearance at the Commonwealth Games.
Lucy Turmel, 22, competed with Team England at this year's games in Birmingham, reaching the quarter-final stages of both the singles and the women's doubles.
On Wednesday, Lucy returned to Martlesham Leisure Club, where she trains, to celebrate her achievement.
"I had to pinch myself", she said.
"I was there competing with athletes I would usually watch on the TV.
"It was just so surreal.
"I'm a bit sad that it's all over now.
"The two weeks flew past because it was so much fun and we were so busy."
Lucy's love of sport started at the age of eight and she fitted in gymnastics and squash training sessions throughout her teens.
She eventually decided to place her primary focus on squash and used PE at school as training to get fit.
Her years of hard work eventually paid off when she received a call earlier this year telling her she would be competing at this summer's games.
"A year ago I set a goal to go to the games", she said.
"But back then I felt it was a little out of reach and I didn't quite believe it would happen.
"But being there competing for Team England filled me with so much pride.
"It was a dream come true."
Lucy is now set for a short holiday before flying out to America to resume training for the new season.
"Now I'm going to have a bit of break", she said.
""And then I'm going to America, where my coach is, to do a couple of weeks of training before the new season starts in France.
"My main goal this season is to get my ranking up.
"I want to be a part of the all of the England teams and I like to think think that in four years I'll be challenging for a gold medal."