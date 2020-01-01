Luke Durbin’s story to feature on Channel 5’s ‘Missing or murdered?’ nearly 14 years after disappearance

Luke Durbin, went missing in May, 2006, after a night out in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Luke Durbin went missing in the early hours of Friday May 12, 2006, on a night out in Ipswich and his disappearance will be examined in the next episode of a Channel 5 show airing next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Durbin was 19 years old when he went missing on a night out in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT Luke Durbin was 19 years old when he went missing on a night out in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

The story of missing Suffolk teenager Luke Durbin will be examined in the next episode of a Channel 5 show next week.

Missing Or Murdered: The Disappearance of Luke Durbin will be shown on Tuesday night and will delve into the unsolved mystery surrounding the missing teenager.

The 19-year-old from Hollesley disappeared in the early hours of Friday, May 12, 2006 after a night out with friends at popular Ipswich nightclub Zest.

He became separated from his friends and was reported missing two days later when he failed to return home.

He had left his personal belongings, including a mobile phone and motorbike, at a friend’s house in Woodbridge and police were concerned from the outset as it was very out of character for him to be out of touch with his mother and sister for any length of time.

At the time there was a major hunt launched by the police and they conducted searches on foot, assisted by a helicopter and dog unit. Officers made enquires with more than 100 of the people logged on his mobile phone, and had discussions with friends, family, work colleagues and media appeals.

The investigation traced Luke’s path from Zest nightclub that night using CCTV footage from businesses, Ipswich Borough Council-run town centre units and information they had gathered.

You may also want to watch:

He had made his way to the Hawk Express taxi office in Foundry Road, via Ipswich station, and after failing to get transport home he made his way back towards the town centre.

The last confirmed sighting of Luke is close to the bus station where he was captured on CCTV at around 4am .

There was a reported sighting of Luke in Woodbridge between 11am and 2pm the next day in a dark blue Renault Megane car which was being driven by a black man – they were seen near the entrance of the Turban Centre car park in Quayside.

More: Find Luke campaign

Over the years police, and his mum Nicki Durbin, have re-appealed for information.

More: You are constantly in limb0 - Luke’s mum Nicki

Speaking to our reporter she embarked on a new career acting as a lifeline for others in her position at Missing People in 2018, Nicki said: “When Luke went missing, my life irreversibly changed.

“I constantly grieve for Luke but I’m unable to mourn for my child.”

The joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team (MIT) have been investigating Luke’s disappearance and are dealing with all inquiries.