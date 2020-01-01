Luke Skywalker says Neil Innes was 'one of the best songwriters ever'

Neil Innes, at the piano, with his producer Matthew Townshend in 2011. Star Wars star Mark Hamill has now paid tribute to the Suffolk legend Picture: SIMON PARKER

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has added his voice to the tributes to Suffolk's Neil Innes.

#RIPNeilInnes-One of the best songwriters EVER. From the Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band to Rutland Weekend Television to Monty Python to my all-time favorite: The Rutles- featuring the greatest Beatles music they never recorded. #ThankYouForAllOfItNeil AND https://t.co/BHBtBujrqE pic.twitter.com/Oul199L9h4 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 30, 2019

The comedian and musician, described as 'the seventh Python', moved to Suffolk in 1979 and lived in Debenham for many years.

He made his name working with the Monty Python team and later in the Beatles spoof band The Rutles.

Now the Star Wars star and Hollywood legend Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the original and most recent film trilogies, has shared his thoughts following Innes' death on December 29.

In a tweet Hamill said: "Rest in peace Neil Innes. One of the best songwriters ever.

Neil Innes at the screening of George Harrison: Living In The Material World at the BFI in London. Comedian and musician Neil Innes, who collaborated with Monty Python and played with The Rutles, has died aged 75 Picture: IAN WEST/PA WIRE Neil Innes at the screening of George Harrison: Living In The Material World at the BFI in London. Comedian and musician Neil Innes, who collaborated with Monty Python and played with The Rutles, has died aged 75 Picture: IAN WEST/PA WIRE

"From the Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band to Rutland Weekend Television to Monty Python to my all-time favourite The Rutles, featuring the greatest Beatles music they never recorded.

"Thank you for all of it Neil."

He joins names such as John Cleese, Mark Gatiss and Diane Morgan in making tributes to Innes, who Morgan described as "one of the nicest people I have ever met and a towering talent".

Neil Innes in 2005 Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING Neil Innes in 2005 Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Speaking earlier this week, Innes' family said in a statement: "It is with deep sorrow and great sadness that we have to announce the death of Neil James Innes on 29th December 2019.

"We have lost a beautiful kind, gentle soul whose music and songs touched the heart of everyone and whose intellect and search for truth inspired us all.

"He died of natural causes quickly without warning and, I think, without pain.

"His wife Yvonne and their three sons Miles, Luke and Barney and three grandchildren Max, Issy and Zac give thanks for his life, for his music and for the joy he gave us all."