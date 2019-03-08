Hundreds raised at charity event for Teenage Cancer Trust

Left to right: Harrison's girlfriend Fi, mother Fiona, Luxurious Nail's owner Sharon and Harrison Farrow. Pictures: SHARON BIRD Archant

An Ipswich teenager who is fighting an extremely rare former of cancer joined in an event to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Luxurious Nail and Beauty in Tower Street hosted the fundraiser on Saturday evening, March 10, to raise money.

Harrison Farrow, who was diagnosed with plasmablastic non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma last year, attended the evening with his family and girlfriend Fi.

Local singer Roma Nicholson, 13, who has become renowned in the town for her charity work, provided the evening’s entertainment.

Those attending were asked to donate £5 to the charity which has provided support to Harrison and his family.

Store manager Sharon Bird, who organised the event after hearing Harrison’s story, said: “The event went really well. It was a lovely evening.

“We’ve raised £406 so far, but would still like to raise more.”

A crowdfunding page has been created to raise further funds for the charity, which can be found here.