Hundreds raised at charity event for Teenage Cancer Trust

PUBLISHED: 17:59 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:59 10 March 2019

Left to right: Harrison's girlfriend Fi, mother Fiona, Luxurious Nail's owner Sharon and Harrison Farrow. Pictures: SHARON BIRD

Left to right: Harrison's girlfriend Fi, mother Fiona, Luxurious Nail's owner Sharon and Harrison Farrow. Pictures: SHARON BIRD

Archant

An Ipswich teenager who is fighting an extremely rare former of cancer joined in an event to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Luxurious Nail and Beauty in Tower Street hosted the fundraiser on Saturday evening, March 10, to raise money.

Harrison Farrow, who was diagnosed with plasmablastic non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma last year, attended the evening with his family and girlfriend Fi.

Local singer Roma Nicholson, 13, who has become renowned in the town for her charity work, provided the evening’s entertainment.

Those attending were asked to donate £5 to the charity which has provided support to Harrison and his family.

Store manager Sharon Bird, who organised the event after hearing Harrison’s story, said: “The event went really well. It was a lovely evening.

“We’ve raised £406 so far, but would still like to raise more.”

A crowdfunding page has been created to raise further funds for the charity, which can be found here.

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Your chance to live in one of the most desirable spots in Felixstowe

Seascape, Cliff Road, Felixstowe Picture: JIM TANFIELD

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

'It was utterly terrifying': Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

University of Essex evacuated after 'suspicious package' found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

