Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Engine returns to historic track for first time in 50 years after restoration work

PUBLISHED: 08:00 01 June 2019

The restored Sirapite engine at Leiston Long Shop Picture: JOHN HEALD

The restored Sirapite engine at Leiston Long Shop Picture: JOHN HEALD

Archant

Volunteers restoring one of Suffolk's historic railway lines will this weekend celebrate the first locomotive on the track for 50 years.

The Leiston Works Railway (LWR) group is reinstating the line, which was abandoned in the late 1960s, to run between Buller Road and Main Street to connect with the award-winning Leiston Long Shop Museum, once the home to the Richard Garrett & Sons engineering works.

So far the group has restored around 150ft of line and today and tomorrow will have a diesel loco on the track - the honour falling to Ruston 48, a type of train that would have used industrial lines, owned by Lawrie Rose.

People will be able to see the train and the work done so far today and tomorrow as part of a special event called The Big 160 - 1859-2019, celebrating the opening of the restored section of line and 160 years since the railway came to Leiston.

Entrance will be at the junction of BUller Road and Station Road.

There will also be other attractions - including railway displays, craft stalls, children's games, several model railway lay-outs and rides on a seven and quarter inch gauge steam railway - at the Waterloo Centre, Waterloo Avenue, both days from 10.30am to 4.30pm, admission £5 adults, children free.

You may also want to watch:

An LWR spokesman said: "We have managed to gather a number of former railway men together who use to work on the branch line in the past.

"We also hope to have one of the original flag girls that stopped the traffic outside of the Town Works so that the works locos could cross the road. Why not come along and meet some of these legends?"

The route of the LWR is tucked away at the back of a pub and between houses, but occasional tell-tale signs have always existed - in one place there is a former rail crossing gate and a cast-iron post, while in the Engineers Arms' car park a section of rails can be seen, and in another place setts in the road mark the track bed.

Members of the LWR have been involved in long negotiations for permission to take over the land on which the track once stood. Parts have been unused for decades and had become overgrown with vegetation, with some tipping of unwanted household items.

The remainder was incorporated into the garden and car park of the pub.

The group's aim is to rebuild the line and to run railway vehicles drawn by horses or locomotives, including the historic steam shunting locomotive Sirapite, which was used on the railway from 1929 to 1962 and which has been restored to working order at the Long Shop.

The Sirapite would be able to pull a brake van, about to be restored by LWR members, allowing visitors to experience an industrial railway for themselves.

Community leaders have been supporting the project, which they could be a big asset to the town and bring a lot of people- families and children - to use the railway and enjoy the attraction, boosting the economy.

Most Read

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Most Read

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘The problem has not gone away’ - Hundreds still claimed to be living at holiday park unlawfully

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Terrifying’ crash caused by driver who left car on its side in middle of road

The crash happened in Wangford Road, Lakenheath Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Fred. Olsen’s Boudicca on special mission for D Day veterans

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Boudicca wears its poppies with pride for the Royal British Legion’'s ‘D-Day 75 Voyage of Remembrance’ Picture: DWITYA PRANATA

Travel - buses to replace trains all day between Ipswich and Norwich

Train lines are closed between Ipswich and Norwich today.

Engine returns to historic track for first time in 50 years after restoration work

The restored Sirapite engine at Leiston Long Shop Picture: JOHN HEALD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists