Four held over drug offences in Stowmarket

PUBLISHED: 14:34 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:34 26 November 2018

Five people were arrested in Stowmarket in total, four of them at one address in town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four people were arrested in Stowmarket after police raided a house suspected of being used for dealing Class A drugs.

Officers swooped following a tip-off from neighbours that the house in Lydgate Road was being used for drugs activity.

Four people were arrested at the property and a large amount of cash was found inside following the operation on Saturday.

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs, a 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs, a 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs and a 32-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of possession of class B or C drugs.

All four individuals were taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.

The three men were all released under investigation pending further enquiries, but the woman remains in detention.

Inspector Shawn Wakeling said: “This police activity came as a result of residents in the area reporting suspicious activity.

“These arrests are a clear demonstration that we will take action against reports of suspected drug dealing in the town.

“With support from the public who provide us with intelligence about suspect activity in their communities, we will continue to disrupt drug production and supply activity.

“The supply and dealing of illegal drugs will not be tolerated and residents can be reassured that any information passed to police will be acted on.”

Anyone who has information about drug use in their community is asked to contact their local policing team on 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

