London gallery launch for author’s new book

Newsroom

newsroom@archant.co.uk 21 February, 2019 - 16:55

Lynn Bushell has released her new novel, Painted Ladies Picture: Lynn Bushell Archant

A Suffolk author has launched her latest novel at the Tate Modern gallery in London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lynn Bushell has released her new novel, Painted Ladies Picture: Lynn Bushell Lynn Bushell has released her new novel, Painted Ladies Picture: Lynn Bushell

Painted Ladies by Lynn Bushell is set in the studio of Parisian artist Pierre Bonnard in 1917 and charts his ill-fated love affair with 18-year-old model Renée and the jealousy of his long-time muse Marthe.

The launch of the book coincides with a major exhibition at Tate Modern of works by Bonnard, who was an influential colourist of the 1890s and early 20th century.

Lynn Bushell is an an author, artist and art historian who divides her time between her home in Cavendish, near Bury St Edmunds, and a work retreat on the Normandy coast.

She has written articles which have appeared in the Guardian, the Observer and Art Review.

Painted Ladies is published by Sandstone Press.