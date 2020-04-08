E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Your chance to see a stunning meteor shower this month

PUBLISHED: 18:59 08 April 2020

When can you see the Lyrid Meteor shower? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

When can you see the Lyrid Meteor shower? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Keep your eyes on the skies and get your telescopes ready as you could see up to 100 shooting stars an hour during the Lyrid meteor shower.

If the weather is in our favour and the moon isn’t too bright, the sky will be lit up by hundreds of shooting stars from Thursday, April 16 to Saturday, April 25.

The Lyrid meteor shower – which takes place annually and is named after the constellation Lyra – is set to peak late on Tuesday, April 21 into the hours of Wednesday morning.

What is a meteor shower?

A meteor shower occurs when Earth passes through the debris stream occupying the orbit of a comet - meaning a number of meteors flash across the sky from roughly the same point.

These meteors are known more commonly as shooting stars – despite having nothing to do with actual stars.

What is a Lyrid meteor shower?

You may also want to watch:

The Lyrids are one of the oldest recorded meteor showers and according to some historical Chinese texts, the first shower was seen more than 2,500 years ago.

In a dark sky, you can expect to see around 10 to 15 meteors an hour around the shower’s peak. However, the Lyrids are known for uncommon surges that can sometimes bring the rate up to 100 every hour – meaning the sky will be lit up with tons of shooting stars.

No matter where you are on Earth, the greatest number of meteors tend to fall during the few hours before dawn.

How do I see it?

All you really need is a clear sky and a lot of patience (and maybe some snacks to keep you occupied).

You don’t need any special equipment to see the Lyrid meteor shower, but it will be even clearer through binoculars or a telescope.

Some astronomers recommend finding a secluded viewing spot away from sources of light pollution such as street lights, giving you the best possible chance of seeing the meteor shower.

However, due to being in lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, your garden will have to make do for 2020!

