News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Promotion

Construction firm builds on recent success

person

Nicola Warren

Published: 9:30 AM May 7, 2021   
A building extension with bi-fold doors, inside is a sofa, dining table and chairs and a wood burner

The business offers domestic extensions, remodels, loft conversions and one-off new builds - Credit: MLC Media

M Jarrald Construction and Carpentry is going from strength to strength despite the challenges of the last year. 

After a “rollercoaster” year, M Jarrald Construction and Carpentry is on the up and the team has moved to an office on Hadleigh High Street.

Ben Grover, who is director of the business alongside Martin Jarrald, explained: “It’s nice for us, as it feels like we are part of the community of independent businesses in Hadleigh.

“People are welcome to come and see us there any time they want.” 

The business was only a year old when the Covid-19 crisis hit, having opened in February 2019, and had to shut for nearly two months. 

“That was quite scary,” said Ben. “Although we don’t have the huge overheads some people do, we were concerned. We were such a young company, we felt quite vulnerable.” 

When the business was able to begin trading again, there was a big demand for its services. 

“People are at home and wanting more space,” explained Ben. “It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster but actually, since we’ve come out of the second lockdown it has gone from strength to strength.” 

A house with wooden cladding painted black on the first floor and beige painted render below

An example of work carried out by M Jarrald Construction and Carpentry - Credit: MLC Media

Most Read

  1. 1 Ed Sheeran to be Ipswich Town shirt sponsor for 2021/22
  2. 2 Driver convicted of killing friend in A12 crash
  3. 3 Teaching assistant wins unfair dismissal claim
  1. 4 Woodbridge nurse plans Caribbean retirement after National Lottery win
  2. 5 Election 2021: Suffolk County Council candidates published
  3. 6 First views of £1.5m new seafront cafe as hoardings removed
  4. 7 'It could have been a lot worse' - Thatched home owner thanks crews after fire
  5. 8 'Complete shock' - Neighbours stunned after cannabis farm uncovered
  6. 9 Woman in hospital after fire at Ipswich house
  7. 10 'This bloke is the new sponsor of Ipswich Town' - Ed Sheeran posts throwback picture after shirt announcement

M Jarrald’s team offers domestic extensions, remodels, loft conversions and one-off new builds. Architects and clients often recommend the business to others.  

“Word of mouth is really important for us, we get a lot of work that way,” he said. 

With things on the up, M Jarrald is growing, and currently hiring for several positions. The business has also taken on two apprentices. 

“I really like the fact that we have taken that step, especially as there is a shortage of skilled trades in construction currently,” he added. “It’s great for us but also good for the industry in general.” 

Ben is grateful for his team and everyone they work with.  “I’d like to thank our team members and all of our contractors that we work with. We couldn’t do what we do without them,” he concluded. 

M Jarrald Construction and Carpentry is situated at Office 4, 24A High Street Hadleigh. Visit www.mjarrald.co.uk, email contact@mjarrald.co.uk or call 01473 845945.

Hadleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, where the USMC and Dambusters will serve

American marines fly to Suffolk to join Dambusters on new aircraft carrier

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to Leiston High Street after a man made threats

Two arrested after police block off street following threats

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
The Brudenell Hotel in Adleburgh has been named one of the best place in the UK to eat by the sea

Food

Suffolk hotel named as one of 'best places to eat by the sea'

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Could Luke Chambers be playing for Colchester United next season?

Football | Exclusive

A possible Ipswich Town reunion at Colchester this summer

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon