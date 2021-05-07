Promotion

Published: 9:30 AM May 7, 2021

M Jarrald Construction and Carpentry is going from strength to strength despite the challenges of the last year.

After a “rollercoaster” year, M Jarrald Construction and Carpentry is on the up and the team has moved to an office on Hadleigh High Street.

Ben Grover, who is director of the business alongside Martin Jarrald, explained: “It’s nice for us, as it feels like we are part of the community of independent businesses in Hadleigh.

“People are welcome to come and see us there any time they want.”

The business was only a year old when the Covid-19 crisis hit, having opened in February 2019, and had to shut for nearly two months.

“That was quite scary,” said Ben. “Although we don’t have the huge overheads some people do, we were concerned. We were such a young company, we felt quite vulnerable.”

When the business was able to begin trading again, there was a big demand for its services.

“People are at home and wanting more space,” explained Ben. “It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster but actually, since we’ve come out of the second lockdown it has gone from strength to strength.”

An example of work carried out by M Jarrald Construction and Carpentry - Credit: MLC Media

M Jarrald’s team offers domestic extensions, remodels, loft conversions and one-off new builds. Architects and clients often recommend the business to others.

“Word of mouth is really important for us, we get a lot of work that way,” he said.

With things on the up, M Jarrald is growing, and currently hiring for several positions. The business has also taken on two apprentices.

“I really like the fact that we have taken that step, especially as there is a shortage of skilled trades in construction currently,” he added. “It’s great for us but also good for the industry in general.”

Ben is grateful for his team and everyone they work with. “I’d like to thank our team members and all of our contractors that we work with. We couldn’t do what we do without them,” he concluded.

M Jarrald Construction and Carpentry is situated at Office 4, 24A High Street Hadleigh. Visit www.mjarrald.co.uk, email contact@mjarrald.co.uk or call 01473 845945.