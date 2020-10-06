E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Theatre to go ahead with Macbeth show amid coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 05:51 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 05:51 06 October 2020

This is my Theatre will bring the classic play to St Peter’s Cultural Venue on Market Hill on Wednesday, October 21. Picture: THIS IS MY THEATRE

Archant

A theatre company is hitting the road and bringing their live version of Macbeth to the stage in Sudbury.

This Is My Theatre, based in Sussex, will bring the classic play to St Peter’s Cultural Venue, in Market Hill, on Wednesday, October 21.

Combining traditional Scottish Gaelic with original Shakespearian text using live music and choral song, the performance promises to be a welcome entertainment break in the midst of social disruption.

MORE: The show must go on - pop-up theatre aims to entertain

Ethan Taylor, associate artistic director, said: “To make sure that everyone is and feels safe we have adapted to the current situation and have a range of measures in place including socially distanced seating, capacity management, pre-sale tickets only and hand sanitiser stations available at every performance.

“The production will be all that This Is My Theatre audiences have come to love about our shows and we are excited to be re-engaging communities with the arts after these past few months of lockdown.”

For tickets, visit the This Is My Theatre website.

