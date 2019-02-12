Sunny

Macmillan information bus hits the road

PUBLISHED: 15:33 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 15 February 2019

Wendy Marchant of Macmillan Cancer Support gives information to a member of the public.

Wendy Marchant of Macmillan Cancer Support gives information to a member of the public.

2019 ImageCapture

A cancer information and support roadshow is coming to towns across Suffolk next week.

Wendy Marchant, Cathryn Gort, Ian Constable of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Macmillan Mobile Information bus will be visiting Sudbury, Ipswich, Framlingham and Stowmarket between Monday February 18 and Friday February 22.

The team is encouraging anyone with concerns relating to cancer to come along – whether it is worries about possible symptoms, treatment advice, finances or how best to support a loved one who is living with the disease.

During their visit, the team are highlighting issues around the financial impact of cancer.

Macmillan research shows that 83 per cent of people are, on average £570 a month worse off because of a cancer diagnosis.

This is often due to being unable to work and having increased costs such as travel to hospital or higher fuel bills.

Wendy Marchant, Cancer Information Specialist at Macmillan, said: “Cancer can impact all aspects of your life, not just your health.

“Whether you want to know what symptoms to look out for, need information about managing the side-effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers, we’re right there with you.

“It’s also really important that people living with cancer are able to access the financial advice and support they are entitled to, so they can focus on what’s most important – their health.

“We can signpost people to their local Macmillan benefits advisers who can provide free, confidential money advice.”

The bus will be at the following locations:

• Monday 18th February - outside St Peters Church, Market Hill, Sudbury (9am – 3pm)

• Tuesday 19th February - Town hall forecourt, Cornhill, Ipswich (9am – 4pm)

• Wednesday 20th February - BT, Adastral Park, Martlesham Heath, Ipswich (10am – 4pm)

• Thursday 21st February - Framlingham Co-op, Market Hill, Framlingham (10am – 4pm)

• Friday 22nd February - The Market Place, Ipswich Street, Stowmarket (10am – 3pm)

Go to the Macmillan mobile information service for more details of planned visits. If you are unable to visit the unit but have questions about cancer, go to the Macmillan website or call free on 0800 808 0000.

