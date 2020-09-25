Did you go to a socially distanced Macmillan Coffee Morning?

A series of Macmillan Coffee Mornings have been held across Suffolk as the charity looks to combat coronavirus losses.

The cancer charity’s annual coffee and cake sales were a doubt this year, although continued despite the latest round of Covid-19 restrictions.

Macmillan also said it expects to lose £200,000 in lost fundraising from the Coffee Mornings this year.

Events were held in Somersham and Lavenham, while Bawdsey Primary School also held its own cake sale, raising £230.

A spokesman for Macmillan East of England said they were “chuffed” with the turnout this year – both physical and virtual.

The spokesman added: “People living with cancer need our support more than ever, so we can’t thank you enough for turning out - in person or virtually - for Macmillan this year.”

The charity has lost an estimated 71% of its income (£20million) due to the pandemic – meaning 80,000 people living with cancer may go without the support of a Macmillan nurse next year.

Donations to the Worlds Biggest Coffee Morning can still be made here.

