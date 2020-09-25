E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Did you go to a socially distanced Macmillan Coffee Morning?

PUBLISHED: 18:59 25 September 2020

Anne McFadyen at the Macmillan Coffee morning in Somersham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Anne McFadyen at the Macmillan Coffee morning in Somersham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A series of Macmillan Coffee Mornings have been held across Suffolk as the charity looks to combat coronavirus losses.

Janet Hodge with her cake for the Macmillan Coffee morning in Somersham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJanet Hodge with her cake for the Macmillan Coffee morning in Somersham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The cancer charity’s annual coffee and cake sales were a doubt this year, although continued despite the latest round of Covid-19 restrictions.

Macmillan also said it expects to lose £200,000 in lost fundraising from the Coffee Mornings this year.

Events were held in Somersham and Lavenham, while Bawdsey Primary School also held its own cake sale, raising £230.

A spokesman for Macmillan East of England said they were “chuffed” with the turnout this year – both physical and virtual.

Pauline Wragg at the Macmillan Coffee morning in Somersham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPauline Wragg at the Macmillan Coffee morning in Somersham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The spokesman added: “People living with cancer need our support more than ever, so we can’t thank you enough for turning out - in person or virtually - for Macmillan this year.”

The charity has lost an estimated 71% of its income (£20million) due to the pandemic – meaning 80,000 people living with cancer may go without the support of a Macmillan nurse next year.

Donations to the Worlds Biggest Coffee Morning can still be made here.

Lily & Teddy Palmer and Gabriel & Kit Roche at the Bawdsey Primary School Coffee Morning Picture: BAWDSEY CEVC PRIMARY SCHOOLLily & Teddy Palmer and Gabriel & Kit Roche at the Bawdsey Primary School Coffee Morning Picture: BAWDSEY CEVC PRIMARY SCHOOL

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A12 and other Suffolk roads blocked by fallen trees

Traffic has been delayed on the A12 by Bredfield after a tree came down and blocked the road. Picture: ARTEMIS WILD

Man diagnosed with dementia at 50 writes book he ‘will never be able to read’

Peter Berry was disgnosed with dementia at 50 and has published a book about his experience. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Will former Suffolk school boy Jon get through to the Britain’s Got Talent finals?

Jon went to the Royal Hospital School in Holbrook as a child and grew up in Ipswich and Martlesham Heath. Picture: Tom Dymond/Britain's Got Talent

10 cosy Suffolk pubs with great beer, delicious food and table service

The Ramsholt Arms offers beautiful views and a cosy escape from the chill autumn winds Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Did you go to a socially distanced Macmillan Coffee Morning?

Anne McFadyen at the Macmillan Coffee morning in Somersham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN