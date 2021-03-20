Published: 11:42 AM March 20, 2021 Updated: 12:26 PM March 20, 2021

Sophie Hermann, who has posted on Instagram during filming in Suffolk. The new season of Made in Chelsea starts on E4 at 9pm on March 29 - Credit: Monkey Kingdom

Top reality show Made in Chelsea has been filming in Suffolk for its new season.

Sophie Hermann, one of the cast of the popular show, has posted several images on Instagram taken at an undisclosed Suffolk location, showing herself and other cast members.

The pictures include one of Sophie dressed up in a glamorous outfit and some of her relaxing with others from the show, which follows a group of affluent twenty-somethings who live in Chelsea, London.

Season 21 of the show is due to start later this month on E4, after cast members filmed together in a Covid-secure bubble because of lockdown restrictions.

One of the original cast members, Ollie Locke, recently married his partner, Suffolk man Gareth Locke, who even shares his surname, in a ceremony at the Natural History Museum in December, ahead of the latest lockdown. The couple had announced their engagement in 2018.

Apart from Suffolk, the main location for the new series is a mansion in the Cotswolds. Ollie posted on Instagram: "We are nearly back team!! Over two months filming in our mad Chelsea bubble and you can join us for what happened after the wedding for what we are calling our very unusual honeymoon in the Cotswolds... with 18 other people!!"

Made in Chelsea returns to E4 at 9pm on Monday, March 29, and will also be available to watch on E4.