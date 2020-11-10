Care home closed to new residents and visitors following outbreak of coronavirus

Public health bodies are continuing to support the care home through the crisis Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Health chiefs have confirmed that a Suffolk care home at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak has been closed to all new residents and visitors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk County Council and Public Health England East said they were working with Magdalen Care Home in Hadleigh after 45 cases were reported there.

You may also want to watch:

A total of 33 members of staff and 12 residents have tested positive for the virus at the home.

MORE: ‘Worrying situation’ – 45 people test positive for coronavirus at Hadleigh care home



Staff at Magdalen House have been given health advice about the symptoms of coronavirus and will be closely monitoring residents and looking for symptoms such as new continuous cough, fever or a loss of, or change in, their usual sense of taste or smell.

If any symptoms are identified, these residents will be referred for a clinical assessment.

Dr Ravikumar Balakrishnan, consultant in health protection, Public Health East, said:“We are working closely with our partners and the care home to provide public health advice to stop the virus spreading.

“We have advised that the home should be closed to new admissions and visitors until we see the situation improve.

“We know that this is a worrying time for residents, their families and staff and want to reassure them that the care home is doing all it can to prevent further spread of the virus.

“We very much understand how concerned residents, staff, family and friends are about COVID-19 infections in care homes and we are prioritising the safeguarding of this vulnerable group which includes taking preventative measures to help reduce the risk of further cases both in and out of the home.

“Everyone should be following social distancing advice to prevent the spread of the virus and adhering to the current restrictions. Good hygiene is the best prevention and there are some simple steps you can take to protect you and your family by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly and covering your mouth and nose with a tissue if you cough.

Stuart Keeble, director of public health, at Suffolk County Council, said: “We continue to support the home in making sure they have the right preventative measures in place, and they continue to care for their residents and staff in the safest way.

“This is the first time that the home has had Coronavirus since the start of the pandemic and it is important that we understand how the infection has spread.

“The infection control team have suggested some additional measures that can be taken within the home.

“We recognise this is a worrying time for those who work and live at the home, their families and the wider community and want to reassure people that we are all working together to prevent further spread of the virus.”