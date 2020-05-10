E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Need help bringing your foodie business online? Here’s how you can set up hassle-free online ordering

PUBLISHED: 18:00 10 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:58 10 May 2020

The Magellan food ordering system is user-friendly and easy to use

The Magellan food ordering system is user-friendly and easy to use

Andrew Osman

This Bury St. Edmunds-based business is helping local restaurants, cafes and pubs to keep running with its online ordering and payment system

Andrew Osman, Managing Director of Magellan DesignAndrew Osman, Managing Director of Magellan Design

Before the Covid-19 lockdown, many of our favourite independent restaurants, cafes and pubs were “offline” businesses, depending entirely on welcoming people through their doors. But, at this time, it simply isn’t possible to enjoy a sit-down meal at our favourite eateries, meaning that demand for online orders, deliveries and takeaways is soaring.

But for many local food companies, setting up online ordering systems is a brand new venture – and one that can seem intimidating for many. That’s where Magellan Design comes in. The Bury St. Edmunds-based business is offering to help local restaurants and food outlets by giving them access to its food ordering and payment system. What’s more, in a show of support for local businesses at this difficult time, the company is waiving all design and setup costs, helping small businesses to save some vital funds during this crisis. The only cost to businesses would be a small subscription charge to cover hosting and software licensing fees.

“Our food ordering and payment system is very easy to use and includes a voucher system that can be used for NHS staff and other key workers,” says Andrew Osman, Managing Director of Magellan Design. “This allows businesses to concentrate on preparing and delivering food without having to worry about handling money, so we minimise the risk by increasing social distancing and enabling businesses to trade safely.”

The company is also providing a free responsive website or landing page to any business that subscribes to its food ordering system. This includes hosting, domain registration and unlimited free site updates during this tricky time.

Full details are available on the website, including a demo area where you can try the food ordering system for yourself.  Visit the website to find out more.

'This is a reminder anyone can get it' says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'Our town is being invaded' - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police 'sworn at and mocked' after breaking up VE day street party

The incident happened in the Stanway area of Colchester (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

