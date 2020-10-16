Prized Suffolk artist Maggi Hambling launches new lockdown exhibition

Jerwood prize-winning Suffolk artist Maggi Hambling has launched a new exhibition of her work during lockdown to mark her 75th birthday.

Sudbury-born Hambling’s exhibition, titled 2020, features a series of self-portraits and pictures of imperilled enclosed and circus-trained animals.

Her self-portrait “Working” shows Ms Hambling from the point of view of the canvas, while “Elephant Without Tusk” and “Young Dancing Bear” echo her previous work highlighting humanity’s effect on the natural world.

Ms Hambling, famous for her Scallop sculpture on Aldeburgh beach, was schooled at Amberfield School in Nacton and the Ipswich School of Art.

Previous shows she has held include a retrospective at the British Museum in 2017, while another major retrospective exhibition of her work was held in China last year.

Her latest exhibition runs at the Marlborough Gallery in London from October 15 to November 21 – while she is also set to unveil a public sculpture of feminist icon Mary Wollstonecraft in London.