Urgent appeal after teenage girl seriously hurt in hit-and-run
- Credit: Google
Police have launched an urgent appeal for witnesses to a crash which left a teenage motorcyclist with life-changing injuries.
The collision happened in Colchester on Sunday evening.
Police were called to Magnolia Drive shortly after 5pm following reports of a motorcyclist suffering serious injuries.
The victim, a teenage girl, was taken to hospital with injuries now thought to be life-changing.
The vehicle involved in the collision, described as being an orange Peugeot, failed to stop at the scene.
Anyone with information about the driver of the vehicle, or anyone who witnessed the incident or may have relevant CCTV or dash cam footage, is asked to call our serious collision investigation unit on 101, quoting incident number 840 of March 28.
