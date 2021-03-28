News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Urgent appeal after teenage girl seriously hurt in hit-and-run

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 9:51 PM March 28, 2021   
Magnolia Drive, Colchester

The crash happened in Magnolia Drive, Colchester - Credit: Google

Police have launched an urgent appeal for witnesses to a crash which left a teenage motorcyclist with life-changing injuries.

The collision happened in Colchester on Sunday evening.

Police were called to Magnolia Drive shortly after 5pm following reports of a motorcyclist suffering serious injuries.

The victim, a teenage girl, was taken to hospital with injuries now thought to be life-changing.

The vehicle involved in the collision, described as being an orange Peugeot, failed to stop at the scene.

Anyone with information about the driver of the vehicle, or anyone who witnessed the incident or may have relevant CCTV or dash cam footage, is asked to call our serious collision investigation unit on 101, quoting incident number 840 of March 28.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in 30s receiving support following rape at skate park
  2. 2 Revealed: The 55 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
  3. 3 Man flown to hospital after medical incident on busy town route
  1. 4 Unruly Pig 'shell-shocked but thrilled' at spot in UK's top 10 gastropubs
  2. 5 'We're like an engine which has gone a bit wrong' - Cook on goalless draw at Wigan and Vincent-Young injury
  3. 6 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw at Wigan
  4. 7 Sunday Snap: A surreal experience, Dyer's role and another kit crime
  5. 8 'The Jamie Oliver of gardening' - is this Suffolk's next TV star?
  6. 9 Pair jailed after police uncover £1.3m cannabis factory
  7. 10 'If you want to go toe-to-toe, that's what happens to you' - Wardley stops Molina in dramatic style

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Woodbridge High Street has been nominated as UK's best high street Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Video

Why these Suffolk hotspots are some of the best places to live in the UK

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
One witness said there could have been as many as 50 tyres dumped in the road in Caple St Mary

Babergh District Council

Disgust after 'as many as 50' tyres dumped in middle of country road

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Willow found in Sussex

Video

Dog stolen in Suffolk burglary reunited with owner

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Kate Humble walks Britain's coastal paths - pictured on a clifftop on a sunny day

Kate Humble returns to Suffolk coast in new TV show tonight

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon