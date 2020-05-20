E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Apprentices needed to work at Sizewell A nuclear reactor site

PUBLISHED: 16:22 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 25 May 2020

Apprenticeships at Sizewell A will include on-site learning and time at college Picture: MAGNOX

Archant

Four apprentices are being sought to work on one of the country’s oldest nuclear reactors currently being decomissioned on the Suffolk coast.

Sizewell A and Sizewell B nuclear power plants Picture: SU ANDERSONSizewell A and Sizewell B nuclear power plants Picture: SU ANDERSON

Magnox is seeking people to work at Sizewell A, which shut down in 2006 after 40 years of operation.

The company has Level 2 and 3 apprenticeships on offer in a range of disciplines with four roles now available at Sizewell A including Level 2 nuclear health physics monitors and Level 3 installation electricians. The roles are open to people of any age, and come with site-based learning as well as time at college to gain formal qualifications.

Mandy Walker, Magnox Learning and Development manager, said: “These are excellent opportunities to start a career in the nuclear industry, working on one of the largest and most complex environmental projects in Europe.

“We are delighted to be developing the vital skills we need to support the business into the future in this way – the roles also provide a great platform for progression through a particular discipline and offer a chance to gain transferable qualifications at the same time.”

Four apprenticeships are on offer at Sizewell A Picture: MAGNOXFour apprenticeships are on offer at Sizewell A Picture: MAGNOX

Find out more about the Magnox apprenticeships here.

Sizewell A is in its decommissioning phase and the focus is now on waste management and hazard reduction, with the cooling ponds the current priority.

Two major projects to accelerate demolition work have been completed, removing the cooling water crane and the two off-shore structures.

Most Read

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘It doesn’t factor in heart or desire... it’s a cop-out’ - Norwood on EFL’s plan as Tranmere face drop

James Norwood believes former club Tranmere are being treated unfairly under EFL plans to conclude the season. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

