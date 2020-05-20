Apprentices needed to work at Sizewell A nuclear reactor site

Apprenticeships at Sizewell A will include on-site learning and time at college Picture: MAGNOX Archant

Four apprentices are being sought to work on one of the country’s oldest nuclear reactors currently being decomissioned on the Suffolk coast.

Sizewell A and Sizewell B nuclear power plants Picture: SU ANDERSON Sizewell A and Sizewell B nuclear power plants Picture: SU ANDERSON

Magnox is seeking people to work at Sizewell A, which shut down in 2006 after 40 years of operation.

The company has Level 2 and 3 apprenticeships on offer in a range of disciplines with four roles now available at Sizewell A including Level 2 nuclear health physics monitors and Level 3 installation electricians. The roles are open to people of any age, and come with site-based learning as well as time at college to gain formal qualifications.

Mandy Walker, Magnox Learning and Development manager, said: “These are excellent opportunities to start a career in the nuclear industry, working on one of the largest and most complex environmental projects in Europe.

“We are delighted to be developing the vital skills we need to support the business into the future in this way – the roles also provide a great platform for progression through a particular discipline and offer a chance to gain transferable qualifications at the same time.”

Four apprenticeships are on offer at Sizewell A Picture: MAGNOX Four apprenticeships are on offer at Sizewell A Picture: MAGNOX

Sizewell A is in its decommissioning phase and the focus is now on waste management and hazard reduction, with the cooling ponds the current priority.

Two major projects to accelerate demolition work have been completed, removing the cooling water crane and the two off-shore structures.

