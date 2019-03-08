Overcast

Air ambulance crews put man in medically induced coma

PUBLISHED: 20:31 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:39 21 March 2019

An air ambulance was called to the scene in Mildenhall, where a man in his 50s had suffered a cardiac arrest. Pictures: MAGPAS AIR AMBULANCE

Archant

The Magpas air ambulance put the man in a medically induced coma at the scene before flying him to hospital.

The air ambulance, based in Cambridgeshire, was called to the scene in Mildenhall at 12.53pm this afternoon, Thursday March 21, to reports of a man suffering a cardiac arrest.

Doctor David Leverton and paramedic colleague Alex Pearce attended the scene, putting the man, who is said to be in his 50s, in a medically induced coma at the scene after assessing him.

An EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crew were also called to the scene.

The ambulance service took the man to West Suffolk Hospital by road, with the Magpas ambulance enhanced medical team in accompaniment.

Air ambulance officials have said that the man was in a very serious but stable condition upon arrival at the hospital, but are unable to comment further on his current condition.

Magpas, which is not a state-funded service, has attended to over 60,000 patients since its formation in 1971.

