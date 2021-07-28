Super Maisie, 9, cycles for local hospital's children's ward

Published: 4:30 PM July 28, 2021

Maisie Fox has raised over £500 for West Suffolk Hospital by completing a sponsored bike ride - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A super Suffolk nine-year-old has completed her charity cycle challenge to raise money for a local hospital's children's ward.

Rickinghall youngster Maisie Fox completed her 55-mile cycling challenge earlier this year, having jumped on her bike day after day for a month.

Maisie was treated by West Suffolk Hospital as a two-year-old - Credit: Charlotte Bond

She had set a fundraising goal of £50, but smashed her target before handing over a cheque for £586.25 to charity My WiSH, directed to the Rainbow Ward at West Suffolk Hospital.

Maisie was inspired to complete the challenge after her mum, Jordan, ran 50 miles for charity for Maggie's Cancer Trust last year.

She had also been cared for by the hospital as a two-year-old, while some of her friends were also cared for by the Bury St Edmunds hospital.

Her mother, who helps run The Bell pub in the village, said: “We were in the middle of lockdown and I set a challenge to run 50 miles for Maggie’s Cancer Trust as I wanted to challenge myself and get a bit fitter during lockdown. I did some of the same routes as Maisie, in and around our village.

“We sat down to talk about it and she said that she wanted to do something for the children’s ward at the hospital.

“And she totally smashed her original target of £50 which was great.

“All our family and friends helped to raise the money."

Maisie Fox with her family in Rickinghall - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Maisie said she is "really pleased" by the amount she has raised.

She said: “I was thinking that I could bike 50 miles as my mum was also running 50 miles and I was really pleased with the amount of money that I raised."

Maisie handing over the cheque to My WiSH - Credit: My WiSH

Sally Daniels, fundraising manager for My WiSH, added: “It was so lovely to meet Maisie and her family. This challenge required a lot of dedication by Maisie as cycling every day is a big commitment.

"It was lovely to be able to explain to her the difference these donations make and to thank her for her amazing fundraising."

Launched in 1995, My WiSH is a charity serving patients of West Suffolk Hospital, Newmarket Community Hospital and in community services around the county.



