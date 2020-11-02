E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Majestic wine shops to stay open as ‘essential retailers’ in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 20:23 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 20:28 02 November 2020

The Majestic store in Sudbury. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

The Majestic store in Sudbury. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant

Majestic says it intends to keep its wine shops open during the second coronavirus lockdown - thanks to its status as an “essential retailer”.

John Colley, chief executive of the firm which has branches in Ipswich, Colchester, Sudbury, Newmarket and Braintree, emailed customers on Monday to say: “Following the announcement of a second national lockdown on November 5, I want to reassure you that our intention is to remain open in England beyond this date.”

You may also want to watch:

He said that was “in line with our position across both Wales and Scotland, where our stores have also remained open as ane essential retailer under local measures”.

However, he urged customers to “please work with us to keep each other safe” by complying with stores’ Covid-secure measures, which include the wearing of face masks and limits on the number of people allowed inside.

He also said online and store delivery services are fully operational, with priority services for NHS staff and key workers.

The firm also Tweeted on Monday: “Majestic stores in England, Wales and Scotland will stay open past November 5 in line with our status as an essential retailer.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Non-league and grassroots football in Suffolk set to be halted due to new Covid-19 rules

A happy scene: Harry Knights and Liam Jackson celebrate Leiston'’s second goal, in the FA Trophy tie against Worthing yesterday. Unfortunately, it is set to be the last weekend for several weeks when non-league football can take place below Step 2. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Coronavirus rates rise in some Suffolk districts but fall in others

Here are the most up-to-date coronavirus stats for Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What is next for the multi-million pound Gateway 14 project?

The Gateway 14 business park off the A14 at Stowmarket could take 10 to 15 years to be completed. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL/SEALAND AERIAL

Suffolk primary school to stay closed all week following half-term break

Abbots Green Academy will remain closed all week Picture: ARCHANT

Infection rates drop across almost all of Essex - but Suffolk remains a mixed bag

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Non-league and grassroots football in Suffolk set to be halted due to new Covid-19 rules

A happy scene: Harry Knights and Liam Jackson celebrate Leiston'’s second goal, in the FA Trophy tie against Worthing yesterday. Unfortunately, it is set to be the last weekend for several weeks when non-league football can take place below Step 2. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Coronavirus rates rise in some Suffolk districts but fall in others

Here are the most up-to-date coronavirus stats for Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What is next for the multi-million pound Gateway 14 project?

The Gateway 14 business park off the A14 at Stowmarket could take 10 to 15 years to be completed. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL/SEALAND AERIAL

Suffolk primary school to stay closed all week following half-term break

Abbots Green Academy will remain closed all week Picture: ARCHANT

Infection rates drop across almost all of Essex - but Suffolk remains a mixed bag

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Prisoner accused of walking out of jail before returning next day

Derek Pinto is accused of absconding from Hollesley Bay open prison, near Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver of grey car sought after teen cyclist injured in crash

A teenage cyclist was taken to hospital after being injured in a collision with a car between 11.45am and noon on Wednesday, October 28 at the junction of Hall Lane and Lowestoft Road in Blundeston. Picture: Google Images

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Majestic wine shops to stay open as ‘essential retailers’ in lockdown

The Majestic store in Sudbury. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Everything you need to know about Suffolk... in America

Suffolk County, NY is home to the Montauk Point Light lighthouse, one of the county' most iconic landmarks Picture: Getty Images