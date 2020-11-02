Majestic wine shops to stay open as ‘essential retailers’ in lockdown
PUBLISHED: 20:23 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 20:28 02 November 2020
Majestic says it intends to keep its wine shops open during the second coronavirus lockdown - thanks to its status as an “essential retailer”.
John Colley, chief executive of the firm which has branches in Ipswich, Colchester, Sudbury, Newmarket and Braintree, emailed customers on Monday to say: “Following the announcement of a second national lockdown on November 5, I want to reassure you that our intention is to remain open in England beyond this date.”
He said that was “in line with our position across both Wales and Scotland, where our stores have also remained open as ane essential retailer under local measures”.
However, he urged customers to “please work with us to keep each other safe” by complying with stores’ Covid-secure measures, which include the wearing of face masks and limits on the number of people allowed inside.
He also said online and store delivery services are fully operational, with priority services for NHS staff and key workers.
The firm also Tweeted on Monday: “Majestic stores in England, Wales and Scotland will stay open past November 5 in line with our status as an essential retailer.”
