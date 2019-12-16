E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Train woe continues with major disruption to services

PUBLISHED: 06:37 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 06:37 16 December 2019

Greater Anglia passengers are facing more commuting chaos amid Network Rail signalling problems Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Greater Anglia passengers are facing more commuting chaos amid Network Rail signalling problems Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Train commuters are still facing severe disruption due to major signalling problems across rural routes.

Train services between Ipswich and Felixstowe will be suspended, and a replacement bus service will be in operation.

The Ipswich to Peterborough service is suspended until further notice due to a shortage of trains as a result of the signalling fault, Greater Anglia said.

MORE: Greater Anglia and Network Rail promise to restore good service after rail chaos

Customers are advised to travel to Norwich and travel on a train to Ely where their tickets will be accepted on East Midlands Railways services to Peterborough.

Customers can also travel on Ipswich to Cambridge services and then change at Cambridge for a Great Northern service to Ely and change at Ely for an East Midlands service to Peterborough.

There are coaches and minibuses operated by Blue Fox and St Edmunds Travel running between Ely-Peterborough, serving Manea, March and Whittlesea.

Greater Anglia and Network Rail apologised to passengers whose journey has been affected by the disruption.

Specific train service alterations are available here.

