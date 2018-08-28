Eight fire crews tackle thatched roof blaze

Fire crews are on the scene of a roof fire in Rougham Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of a thatched roof fire in Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds.

Firefighters were called shortly before 10am this morning with reports of a blaze at a property in Rougham.

A total of eight crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene, with two specialist vehicles also in attendance – including a multi star from Bury St Edmunds and a water bowser from Newmarket.

Ian Bowell, response commander, confirmed that the roof of the property is still well alight.

• Stay with us as we bring you updates on this breaking story