A14 and A12 set for major upgrade work

Published: 12:54 PM June 11, 2021

The A14, A12 and A120 have been included in a £218m project to improve roads across the East of England.

Road-users in the region are set to enjoy safer, quicker and easier journeys, as Highways England reveals the multi-million pound package of improvements to roads, bridges and pavements across the region over the next 12 months.

The work is due to start in the coming weeks - Credit: Highways England

Work will commence on the comprehensive maintenance in the coming weeks, with the schemes including:

A12 junction 15-18 and 25 - concrete repairs and renewals to road markings, studs and kerbs.

A14 junction 39-42 - resurfacing, studs, kerbs, road markings, restraint systems, traffic signs and bridge joints having improvements.

A120 Crown Interchange - resurfacing

Martin Fellows, Highways England Regional Director, said: “Hundreds of thousands of drivers use our roads every day for work journeys, home deliveries and the movement of the goods and services, so it’s essential we keep them in a good condition to ensure safety and reliability.

The A12 and A14 are included in the plans to improve East of England roads - Credit: Highways England

"With this investment, Highways England will continue to deliver the essential maintenance and upgrades throughout the region to improve safety and help keep drivers on the move."








