A14 and A12 set for major upgrade work

The A14, A12 and A120 have been included in a £218m project to improve roads across the East of England.
Road-users in the region are set to enjoy safer, quicker and easier journeys, as Highways England reveals the multi-million pound package of improvements to roads, bridges and pavements across the region over the next 12 months.
Work will commence on the comprehensive maintenance in the coming weeks, with the schemes including:
- A12 junction 15-18 and 25 - concrete repairs and renewals to road markings, studs and kerbs.
- A14 junction 39-42 - resurfacing, studs, kerbs, road markings, restraint systems, traffic signs and bridge joints having improvements.
- A120 Crown Interchange - resurfacing
Martin Fellows, Highways England Regional Director, said: “Hundreds of thousands of drivers use our roads every day for work journeys, home deliveries and the movement of the goods and services, so it’s essential we keep them in a good condition to ensure safety and reliability.
“With this investment, Highways England will continue to deliver the essential maintenance and upgrades throughout the region to improve safety and help keep drivers on the move.”
