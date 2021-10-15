Nearly 2,000 homes left without electricity after power cut

Published: 10:29 AM October 15, 2021

Almost 2,000 customers have been affected by a power cut in Haverhill

Almost 2,000 homes have been left without electricity following a power cut in Haverhill.

According to UK Power Networks 1,722 customers and 11 post codes have been affected by the power cut.

A statement on the UK Power Networks website said: "We're currently investigating a fault on the electricity network which has caused a power cut in the local area."

Bosses say they do not know how long the issue will take to fix.