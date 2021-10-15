News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Nearly 2,000 homes left without electricity after power cut

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:29 AM October 15, 2021   
UK Power Networks apologised for the disruption Picture: ARCHANT

Almost 2,000 customers have been affected by a power cut in Haverhill

Almost 2,000 homes have been left without electricity following a power cut in Haverhill. 

According to UK Power Networks 1,722 customers and 11 post codes have been affected by the power cut.  

A statement on the UK Power Networks website said: "We're currently investigating a fault on the electricity network which has caused a power cut in the local area."

Bosses say they do not know how long the issue will take to fix. 

Suffolk Live
Haverhill News

