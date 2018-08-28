Our catch-up with a former Love Islander is among our most read stories this week

Kieran Nicholls a former Love Islander from Suffolk Picture: KIERAN NICHOLLS

Spend the weekend re-capping on stories you may have missed in the last seven days including our piece on the Latitude line-up.

Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

This week we found out who would be headlining Latitude Festival at Henham Park.

On Friday night George Ezra will be the headline act in the Obelisk Arena, on Saturday Snow Patrol, and on Sunday Lana Del Rey.

More acts are set to be announced but also on the line-up is Sigrid, Underworld, and Loyle Carner.

The early bird tickets have already sold out but don’t fear general weekend tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Saturday.

Ed Sheeran’s generosity helps pupils build their own Lego House

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran and his new wife Cherry Seaborn helped children ‘pick up the pieces’ by sending them a gift.

The Shape of You singer sent pupils at the All Saints Church of England Primary School hundreds of pounds worth of Lego.

The gift came after the star heard about their Lego club after the founder left him a note when she bumped into him in Framlingham.

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Two schools in Ipswich have sent out letters to parents after a man in a silver taxi has been approaching pupils.

The first reported incident was at St Alban’s Catholic School and the second at Rose Hill Primary School.

The police have been informed on the incidents - read what concerned vice principal Adam Wilson wrote here.

What is life like after Love Island?

Suffolk boy Kieran Nicholls spend three-days in the Love Island villa but it has opened up a world of opportunity.

We spoke to him about what doors have opened, which Islanders he has stayed in touch with and whether he has found someone to finally couple up with.

The former Stradbroke High student recently visited Aldeburgh to catch up with his friends and family - read the full feature above.

‘People will see snow flakes falling from the sky’ - Prepare for freezing conditions

Flurries of snow were seen in Hadleigh, Raydon and Ipswich on Thursday as Suffolk found itself in freezing conditions.

Temperatures were between -4C and -5C during the morning but rose to 3C at lunchtime.