E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fruit farmer saved from sight loss during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 08:06 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:16 06 May 2020

Malcolm Stone, a farmer from Sudbury, suffered a detached retina during lockdown and has praised the services of Specsavers. Picture: BEATTIE COMMUNICATIONS

Malcolm Stone, a farmer from Sudbury, suffered a detached retina during lockdown and has praised the services of Specsavers. Picture: BEATTIE COMMUNICATIONS

Archant

A man who suffered a detached retina whilst in lockdown during the coronavirus crisis has thanked the optician who saved his sight.

Mr Stone has praised the treatment he received at Specsavers Sudbury for saving his sight during lockdown. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSMr Stone has praised the treatment he received at Specsavers Sudbury for saving his sight during lockdown. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Malcolm Stone, 59, a fruit farmer from Sudbury, woke one morning to find the sight in his left eye partially blocked but initially thought the problem would go away.

He said: “I first realised something was wrong when I woke up and a dark circle seemed to be hanging down from the top left corner of my eye.

“I didn’t want to worry at first as I thought it might pass.”

However, after two days and with his vision deteriorating rapidly, Mr Stone realised the gravity of the situation and called his optician, Mr Amar Phakey, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Sudbury.

Mr Phakey arranged an emergency in-house appointment and discovered fluid build-up and signs of a detached retina, the light-sensitive tissue lining the back of the eye, and immediately contacted Colchester Hospital.

Mr Stone was booked in for surgery the next day after the hospital confirmed the retina had detached from the back of his eye and underwent corrective retinoplasty surgery.

Mr Stone praised the treatment he received from his local opticians and said: “‘I can’t thank Amar and the team enough.

“Specsavers were the first port of call when I realised I needed help, and they were very professional, knew the answers and made sure to get further opinions when needed – Amar was absolutely first class.

“I’m not sure how I would’ve received treatment so quickly without their help. I didn’t want to bother A&E with the current crisis going on, but Specsavers were able to see me and I felt safe, secure and clean in-store.

“It’s an excellent service.’

Mr Phakey said: “The reason we are open for urgent and essential care is for customers like Malcolm.

“Access to professional eye care services remains vital through lockdown, and many would be at risk without it – particularly while the NHS is under so much stress.

“Fortunately, Malcolm contacted us when he did. He was dealing with a condition that could’ve led to permanent sight loss and he didn’t even know it.

“If he was unable to be seen for an appointment and further testing, his condition could’ve been far worse.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fruit farmer saved from sight loss during lockdown

Malcolm Stone, a farmer from Sudbury, suffered a detached retina during lockdown and has praised the services of Specsavers. Picture: BEATTIE COMMUNICATIONS

‘All-round unpleasantness’: Man jailed for leaving threatening voicemail for council workers

Ben McGarrity was jailed after threatening a housing officer. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

‘Care village’ plan to create homes for 150-plus over 75s in countryside

Plans have been submiited for the Woodbridge Care Village Picture: PEGASUS GROUP/CHRISTCHURCH LAND AND ESTATES (MELTON) LTD

Plans for 87-container storage site revealed

The storage facility would cover 2400 square metres on land to the west of Addison Road on Chilton Industrial Estate in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

How will you be marking the anniversary of VE Day on Friday?

People came together to celebrate VE Day in Stowmarket in 1945, but things will be different this year. Reference: Print/VE file
Drive 24