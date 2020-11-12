Radio DJ’s search for three rare records to complete mammoth collection

Picture: CAROLINE COMMUNITY RADIO

A Maldon radio presenter who has collected nearly every single in the Top 75 chart since November 1952 is searching for three records to complete his collection.

Kevin Briggs, a presenter at Caroline Community Radio and popular quiz master, began collecting singles in 1968 as he kickstarted his DJing career.

He estimates he currently has around 265,000 singles over a range of formats, which he keeps in a purpose-built room in his home.

However, Mr Briggs is three short of collecting every chart entry in nearly 70 years.

The three singles he is missing are ‘Misguided’ by Dyverse, ‘Take Me Home’ by Everstrong and ‘Soopa Hoopz’ by Soopa Hoopz, featuring QPR Massive.

Mr Briggs said: “These three were minor hits in the early 2000s and spent only one week in the singles chart. If anyone can help me get hold of copies of these it would be greatly appreciated.”

Anyone who may be able to help Mr Briggs in his search is asked to contact Caroline Community Radio.

