Three people suffer life-threatening injuries in crash

The A414 Maldon bypass remains closed after a crash between two cars which has left three people in hospital with life threatening injuries. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man and two women have been hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after a crash between two cars on the Maldon bypass.

Essex Police were called shortly after 2.40pm on Friday, August 7 to reports that a Black Ford Kuga and a white Ford Transit van had crashed on the A414 Maldon bypass.

A man, in his 50s, and a woman were in the van and were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Ford Kuga driver, a woman in her 20s, is also being treated for injuries thought to be life-threatening.

A baby was in the car at the time of the crash and has been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

The road will remain closed and police have advised it will be shut for quite some time.

Road users have been asked to avoid the area where possible and to expect delays.

Investigators would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision, particularly those with dash cam footage.

Please contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk