Mud, glorious mud - Hundreds of competitors do battle with Maldon's famous race
PUBLISHED: 16:21 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 12 May 2019
Around 300 competitors took part in the Maldon Mud Race in May sunshine, battling their way through the muck to raise thousands of pounds for good causes.
Despite being dirty work, it was great fun. The first competitor to complete the course on Sunday was Christopher Lee, in a gun time of three minutes, 38 seconds.
The event, watched by thousands of spectators, for the first time also featured an Elite Race, which was won by Maldon Cricket Club.
People from as far afield as Italy and Germany regularly travel to the event, which has expanded to include stalls and entertainment including a duck race.
This year's Mud Race was raising money for nine charities - Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, the Daniel Wilkinson Foundation, Brainwave, the David Randall Foundation, Little Havens Hospice, The Cinnamon Trust, Maldon and District Sea Cadets, Farleigh Hospice and Action for Family Carers.
The race originated in 1973, with a dare being given by a local resident to the landlord of the Queen's Head pub, which stands on the Hythe Quay in Maldon, challenging him to serve a meal on the saltings of the Rivers Blackwater dressed in a dinner jacket.
The challenge was accepted and carried out - and led to the annual race, which has grown in popularity over the years.