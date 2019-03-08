Gallery

Mud, glorious mud - Hundreds of competitors do battle with Maldon's famous race

Competitors take part in the annual Maldon Mud Race Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Around 300 competitors took part in the Maldon Mud Race in May sunshine, battling their way through the muck to raise thousands of pounds for good causes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A crowd of competitors taking part in the annual Maldon Mud Race Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire A crowd of competitors taking part in the annual Maldon Mud Race Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Despite being dirty work, it was great fun. The first competitor to complete the course on Sunday was Christopher Lee, in a gun time of three minutes, 38 seconds.

Competitors taking part in the annual Maldon Mud Race Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Competitors taking part in the annual Maldon Mud Race Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The event, watched by thousands of spectators, for the first time also featured an Elite Race, which was won by Maldon Cricket Club.

Competitors taking part in the annual Maldon Mud Race, racing across the mud of the River Blackwater Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Competitors taking part in the annual Maldon Mud Race, racing across the mud of the River Blackwater Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

People from as far afield as Italy and Germany regularly travel to the event, which has expanded to include stalls and entertainment including a duck race.

Competitors taking part in the annual Maldon Mud Race Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Competitors taking part in the annual Maldon Mud Race Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

This year's Mud Race was raising money for nine charities - Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, the Daniel Wilkinson Foundation, Brainwave, the David Randall Foundation, Little Havens Hospice, The Cinnamon Trust, Maldon and District Sea Cadets, Farleigh Hospice and Action for Family Carers.

Competitors taking part in the annual Maldon Mud Race Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Competitors taking part in the annual Maldon Mud Race Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The race originated in 1973, with a dare being given by a local resident to the landlord of the Queen's Head pub, which stands on the Hythe Quay in Maldon, challenging him to serve a meal on the saltings of the Rivers Blackwater dressed in a dinner jacket.

Joel Hicks taking part in the annual Maldon Mud Race Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Joel Hicks taking part in the annual Maldon Mud Race Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The challenge was accepted and carried out - and led to the annual race, which has grown in popularity over the years.

Competitors taking part in the annual Maldon Mud Race. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Competitors taking part in the annual Maldon Mud Race. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

You may also want to watch: