Fantasia Promenade returns with Tony Hadley and Peter Andre

PUBLISHED: 18:30 15 November 2019

Boyzlife, featuring hit makers Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden will be headlinging Fantasia at Promenade Picture: BRENDAN GALLAGHER

Brendan Gallagher

A waterfront concert in Essex is bringing the likes of Tony Hadley, Peter Andre, S Club and supergroup Boyzlife together for a huge summer concert.

Peter Andre is coming to Essex in 2020 Picture: LIZ HOBBS GROUP LTDPeter Andre is coming to Essex in 2020 Picture: LIZ HOBBS GROUP LTD

The music and light spectacular, Fantasia, is returning to the Maldon Promenade on July 25 next year having brought more than 10,000 to the Essex town in the 2000s.

Now returning in 2020, the show will be headlined by Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet fame, now performing solo, and bringing a back catalogue of hits including Gold, True and Through The Barricades.

Also performing are supergroup Boyzlife, featuring Boyzone's Keith Duffy and Westlife's Brian McFadden, as well as both bands biggest hits.

Joining them are hit-makers from across the decades, including 70s soul outfit Odyssey, who are still going strong more than 40 years after forming.

Peter Andre will be at the park, best known for his iconic single, Mysterious Girl, along with the reformed S Club, with three of the original line-up (Jo, Bradley and Tina) performing the group's much-loved noughties pop songs.

On top of those, the show features two top tributes, The Absolute Bowie Band and Spice Girls tribute Wannabe,

Stitching the show together will be host Rylan Clark-Neal, who is currently dazzling audiences with his smile on BBC Two's Strictly Come Dancing chat show, It Takes Two.

Odyssey are still going strong 40 years after forming Photo: APEXOdyssey are still going strong 40 years after forming Photo: APEX

Tickets are available here, with early bird and group tickets on offer for those looking to take the family.

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

