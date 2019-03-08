CCTV: Do you recognise these men in connection with a Maldon burglary?

Essex Police have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with a burglary in Maldon, where the suspects fled in a Mini Cooper car.

Police were called to the reports of a break-in in St Giles Close shortly before 4.40pm on Monday, April 15.

Officers attending say they spotted the two men fleeing the scene on arrival.

While making their escape, it is said that one of the men threatened police officers with an unknown object before both made off in a black Mini Cooper, driven by a third man.

The car, which has a red roof, was last seen travelling in the direction of Witham.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “It is not yet known what was stolen during the burglary.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and we want to speak to the two men pictured in connection with our investigation.

“We'd like to speak to anyone who recognises them or has any information about the incident, and anyone who has seen a car matching the description given.”

Those with information that could help locate the men should call detective sergeant Harriet Ware from Chelmsford CID on 101, quoting incident 868 of April 15.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.