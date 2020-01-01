E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Clacton swimming deaths: Inquests of brother and sister resume today

PUBLISHED: 08:20 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:31 17 February 2020

Three air ambulances were sent to the scene Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

Three air ambulances were sent to the scene Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

DANIEL KINGHAM

The inquests of two siblings who died after an incident at Clacton last summer are due to resume today.

The two siblings died in hospital following an incident at Clacton PICTURE: JAKE FOXFORDThe two siblings died in hospital following an incident at Clacton PICTURE: JAKE FOXFORD

Malika Shamas and her brother Haider Shamas, both from Luton, were pulled from the water at Clacton-on-Sea on August 8, 2019.

Fourteen-year-old Malika died in hospital in Colchester the same day.

Her 18-year-old brother died two days later, on August 10.

Their inquests, opened later that week, are due to resume today at Essex Coroner's Court in Chelmsford.

The pair were pulled from the water at Clacton in August PICTURE: JAKE FOXFORDThe pair were pulled from the water at Clacton in August PICTURE: JAKE FOXFORD

Previously, the court heard the pair were on a family trip when they got into difficulty in the water alongside their cousin.

Malika died of immersion and her older brother died two days later of pneumonia, brain damage and drowning.

Coroner's officer Jemma Cook said Malika was pulled from the water on August 8 and a lifeguard performed CPR on her.

She was taken to Colchester General Hospital where she died later that day. Mr Ali died on August 10.

Mr Ali was also pulled from the water and was found to be in cardiac arrest, Ms Cook said.

Essex Police said a 15-year-old girl, a cousin of Mr Ali and Malika, was also pulled from the water and was expected to make a full recovery.

The incident happened little more than a year after 15-year-old Ben Quartermaine went missing for two days in the water close to Clacton Pier.

