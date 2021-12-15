News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

How a Stowmarket nightclub aims to keep customers safe from spiking

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 6:00 AM December 15, 2021
Charlie Garnish and Luke Rockliffe with the new drink toppers that have been introduced at the Mill Bar and Grill

Charlie Garnish and Luke Rockliffe with the new drink toppers that have been introduced at the Mill Bar and Grill and Carbon nightclub in Stowmarket - Credit: Charlie Garnish

The manager at the Mill Bar and Grill and Carbon nightclub in Stowmarket has spoken about the measures they have put in place to keep customers safe from drink and 'needle spiking'. 

Over the weekend Charlie Garnish, 29, and his team at the club and restaurant at the Maltings complex, made free foil drink toppers available at all bars - this follows the introduction of searches for anyone entering the venue after 9pm. 

Charlie Garnish manager at the Maltings in Stowmarket

Charlie Garnish manager at the Maltings in Stowmarket said customers at the venue have been asking for drink toppers and have been welcoming of measures that keep them safe from spiking - Credit: Charlie Garnish

The measures, which have widely been supported by customers, have been put in place following worrying incidents of spiking in clubs, bars and pubs in Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich. 

Suffolk Police said there were 33 cases of spiking reported in November - they confirmed 17 were through 'needle spiking', 15 through drink tampering and one by an unknown method. 

Drink toppers at Carbon in Stowmarket

The foil drink toppers at Carbon and the Mill Bar and Grill can be used with straws - customers can request them for free from any bar - Credit: Charlie Garnish

Speaking about the drink toppers Mr Garnish said: "As soon as the toppers arrived we put them into action, we were telling our customers about them and people were coming to to the bar asking for them."

The toppers are designed for 'open drinks' like a gin and tonic, they work by completely covering the top of the drink so you know it is going to be safe. 

Currently the drink toppers can be used once with a straw. Mr Garnish said customer safety is the key priority - however he hopes the product will be developed so in the future they can be reusable. 

To date neither Carbon or the Mill Bar and Grill hasn't had any reports of spiking, however the team at the venue have been trained in how to spot spiking and how to administer first aid to anyone that might have been affected. 

Mr Garnish said: "The police have been fantastic with the whole thing, they sent us a crib sheet outlining what to look for in spiking.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
  2. 2 Revealed: Who fans want as new Ipswich Town boss
  3. 3 Town team news ahead of Barrow FA Cup replay
  1. 4 Six arrested and pub stripped of licence after police crackdown
  2. 5 Seven confirmed Omicron cases in Suffolk with over 400 more suspected
  3. 6 'They'll need to go back to basics' - Butcher on Town manager search
  4. 7 Husband killed wife before taking his own life, coroner concludes
  5. 8 McGreal on whether he might still be in charge for Sunderland visit
  6. 9 'Large' burst water main causing delays on busy west Suffolk road
  7. 10 Man located after Orwell Bridge closed following incident

"Particularly they covered the forensic measures we would have to take if there was a spiking case in our venue.

"We have looked at different options for keeping people safe and that is when we came across the drink toppers."

The Mill Bar and Grill in Stowmarket

All customers entering The Mill Bar and Grill and Carbon nightclub in Stowmarket are now searched after 9pm - Credit: Archant

Mr Garnish believes that since reports of spiking customers are favouring "going out" in smaller towns like Stowmarket where they feel safer. 

He said: "People don't tend to mind being searched, it is actually quite heartwarming to hear they feel confident we are on the case."

Charlie Garnish and Luke Rockliffe with the new drink toppers that were introduced at the Maltings venue in Stowmarket

Charlie Garnish and Luke Rockliffe with the new drink toppers that were introduced at the Maltings venue in Stowmarket at the weekend in response to spiking fears - Credit: Charlie Garnish


Stowmarket News
Mid Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new cafe and shop will open on the edge of Metfield

Retail

Village set to welcome Suffolk Jungle Room cafe and shop

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Pasture land at Peasenhall where 12 homes could be built

East Suffolk Council

Objections lodged over plans for affordable homes in Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Yvonne Norcott

NHS

Suffolk woman who survived two liver transplants died suddenly from sepsis

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
This brown arable field next to and behind Reeve Lodge in Trimley St Martin could see around 140 new homes plus primary...

Planning and Development

Decision expected soon on amended plans for 139 homes and new £1.2m school

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon