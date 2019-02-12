Police arrest man, 19, as three still sought over mass brawl

Market Place in Braintree, where the brawl was reported Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Police have announced they are no longer looking for Ryan Walsh, who they had wanted to speak to in connection with a brawl in Braintree town centre.

Tommy Gilbert. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Tommy Gilbert. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The fight, which left one man with life-changing injuries, is alleged to have occurred in Market Place, Braintree, at around 5.20pm on January 5.

A 19 year-old man was arrested shortly after midnight on Saturday, February 23, on suspicion of a public order offence and he is currently in custody.

Mickey McDonagh. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Mickey McDonagh. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Following the brawl, four arrests were made and a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries, after he was found to be suffering from stab wounds to his hand.

Essex Police are continuing to look for three other men they wish to speak to in connection with the same incident.

Leroy Moran. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Leroy Moran. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Tommy Gilbert, 20, has short, dark brown hair and is of proportionate build, and is around 6ft. Police suspect he remains in the Braintree area.

Mickey McDonagh, 22, has links to London, but may also be in the local area. He is of a larger build, with dark brown hair and is 5ft 6ins tall.

Leroy Moran, 21, is also believed to remain in the Braintree area. He is of proportionate build and has curly brown hair.

Officers are asking anyone with any information about the three men to call Braintree CID on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/3069/19. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Two men from Braintree, aged 19 and 50, and two men from Chelmsford, aged 22 and aged 51, were arrested following the disturbance.

The 19-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of affray, has been released on bail until April 4.

The 22-year-old man from Chelmsford and 50-year-old man from Braintree, both also arrested on suspicion of affray, have been released on bail until April 5. The 51-year-old man from Chelmsford has been released without charge.