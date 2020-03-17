Man in 20s threatened at knifepoint by burglar at home
PUBLISHED: 09:06 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:06 17 March 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
Police are investigating after a burglar threatened a man with a knife, before making off with his computer game console, phone, and cash.
The aggravated burglary was reported to Essex Police at around 9.30am on Monday, 16 March.
They received a call to say that a man had forced his way into an address in Brooklands, Colchester.
The burglar threatened a man in his 20s with a knife and made off with a computer game console, games, a mobile phone, a bag, and a three-figure sum of cash.
The man is described as black, in his mid-20s, and wearing a dark grey hooded top and a black puffer-style jacket.
If you saw anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information please call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/41351/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.