Man in 20s threatened at knifepoint by burglar at home

The aggravated burglary happened at an address in Brooklands, Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Police are investigating after a burglar threatened a man with a knife, before making off with his computer game console, phone, and cash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The aggravated burglary was reported to Essex Police at around 9.30am on Monday, 16 March.

They received a call to say that a man had forced his way into an address in Brooklands, Colchester.

The burglar threatened a man in his 20s with a knife and made off with a computer game console, games, a mobile phone, a bag, and a three-figure sum of cash.

The man is described as black, in his mid-20s, and wearing a dark grey hooded top and a black puffer-style jacket.

If you saw anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information please call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/41351/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.