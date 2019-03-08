Man charged over Bury stabbing to appear in court

A 24-year-old man charged in connection with a stabbing outside a popular Bury St Edmunds pub will appear at crown court next month.

Hari Farlie, of no fixed address, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police were called shortly after 11.35pm on Friday, October 25, after reports that a man had been stabbed during an altercation with a group of four or five males in the car park outside The Moreton Hall pub in Lawson Place.

The victim - who is aged in his 20s - was taken by ambulance to hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Farlie was remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on December 6.

On Wednesday, a 29-year-old man from Braintree was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the incident. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Four other men were arrested at the end of last month. The details are as follows:

- A 32-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Wednesday, October 30. He was questioned and subsequently released on bail until Monday, November 25 pending further enquiries.

- A 29-year-old man from Haverhill was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Monday, October 28. He was questioned and subsequently released on bail until Monday, November 25 pending further enquiries.

- A 24-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Saturday, October 26. He was questioned and subsequently released on bail until Monday, November 18 pending further enquiries.

- A 29-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was arrested shortly after the attack, on Saturday, October 26. He was questioned and subsequently released under investigation.