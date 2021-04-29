Published: 3:32 PM April 29, 2021

A 54-year-old man from Great Oakley has been reported missing by Essex Police.

Ian Cole, was last seen around 6.30am this morning, Thursday April 29.

A spokesperson for Essex Police, said: "We are really concerned about him and need to find him to make sure he's ok."

Mr Cole has been described as being white, 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build. His hair is short and described as being a mousey colour.

Officers do not believe Mr Cole has a car with him, but he does have links to Dovercourt, Kelvedon and Witham.

Anyone with any information or believes they have seen Mr Cole today should call 101 or if you are with him now then you should call 999.