Man in 70s taken to hospital after Sudbury hit and run

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:05 PM October 15, 2021   
A man in his 70s has been taken to hospital following a crash in Sudbury

A man in his 70s has been taken to hospital following a crash in Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 70s was taken to hospital with leg and shoulder injuries after a hit and run in Sudbury. 

Police were called at around 7am this morning by the ambulance service to reports a driver had failed to stop after a collision with a pedestrian in Ballingdon Street.

The man was taken to hospital as a precaution. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the driver of the vehicle, believed to be a white Volkswagen Transporter van, failed to stop at the scene.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said:  “An ambulance attended a road traffic collision on Ballingdon Street in Sudbury just after 7am this morning.

"An adult man was transported to West Suffolk Hospital for further assessment and treatment.” 

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to come forward, quoting CAD 34 of October 15.

