Man, 78, charged with attempted murder to appear in court in new year

Kier Huxtable will appear at Ipswich Crown Court on January 2 Picture: ARCHANT

A 78-year-old man charged with attempted murder following a shooting will appear at Ipswich Crown Court in the new year.

Kier Huxtable, of Stanford Road, Weeting, on the Suffolk/Norfolk border has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Officers were called just after 7.10pm on Friday, October 11 to reports of a shooting in Pond Lane, Brandon.

A man aged in his 40s had been shot in the upper arm, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries and a man was subsequently arrested.

Huxtable was remanded in custody at a further case management hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

He will next appear at the same court on January 2 for a further hearing.