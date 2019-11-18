E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man accused of burglary to stand trial

PUBLISHED: 15:10 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 18 November 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a 30-year-old man accused of being involved in a burglary at a house in Suffolk during which a safe and gold were stolen will take place next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing via a prison video link was Joseph Tillett, of Jameson Road, Clacton-on-Sea, who pleaded not guilty to a burglary at Old Chapel, Calford Green, near Haverhill on June 22 this year.

You may also want to watch:

It is alleged that a safe, gold, cash, coins and jewellery were stolen during the break in.

Tillett's trial, which is expected to last three days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing March 2 next year.

Tillett was remanded in custody.

Most Read

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Campaigning mother who lost daughter in tragic accident says pain ‘never leaves’

Jackie McCord with her 16-year-old daughter Cassie Picture: PA

‘I haven’t really been up to standard... I need to be more consistent’ - Dozzell on his quest for regular starting spot

Town scorer Andre Dozzell applauds fans after the draw with Lincoln. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Man in hospital after being stabbed in town centre

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Campaigning mother who lost daughter in tragic accident says pain ‘never leaves’

Jackie McCord with her 16-year-old daughter Cassie Picture: PA

‘I haven’t really been up to standard... I need to be more consistent’ - Dozzell on his quest for regular starting spot

Town scorer Andre Dozzell applauds fans after the draw with Lincoln. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Man in hospital after being stabbed in town centre

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Air ambulance responds after man in 60s is injured in motorbike crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called out to an incident near Lowestoft. Photo: EAAA

Stansted’s new baggage carts set to whizz lugqage around conveyor belt network at 18km per hour

The new baggage track at Stansted Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

‘I need to build a rhythm and maybe I’m a little rusty... but I want to start games now’ - Huws assesses his form

Emyr Huws has battled his way back from a nasty knee injury. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘This is a new era for the club’ – Leiston boss Driver

Leiston boss Glen Driver, recognises that his team are about four players short of where they need to be, to avoid relegation.

Stacey Dooley to share stories of her eventful career at The Apex

Stacey Dooley talking about some of the surprising and at times hair-raising things she has witnessed as a television documentary film-maker Photo: Danny Kaan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists