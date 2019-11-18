Man accused of burglary to stand trial

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a 30-year-old man accused of being involved in a burglary at a house in Suffolk during which a safe and gold were stolen will take place next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing via a prison video link was Joseph Tillett, of Jameson Road, Clacton-on-Sea, who pleaded not guilty to a burglary at Old Chapel, Calford Green, near Haverhill on June 22 this year.

It is alleged that a safe, gold, cash, coins and jewellery were stolen during the break in.

Tillett's trial, which is expected to last three days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing March 2 next year.

Tillett was remanded in custody.