Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Judge orders arrest of man accused of cyber attack on Essex firm

PUBLISHED: 16:10 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:22 21 May 2019

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A judge has ordered the arrest of a Canadian computer developer who carried out a cyber attack against his former employer in the UK, after the defendant allegedly skipped the country before a scheduled court appearance.

Judge Charles Gratwicke was due to hear a trial of issue to resolve the disputed matters at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday but was told that the defendant boarded a flight from Heathrow Airport four days earlier.

Strukoff, who is Canadian, worked for Experience Engine for five years and was head of IT before he was dismissed in October 2017, an earlier hearing was told.

The attack happened nine days later, Essex Police said, with material remotely deleted and website customers redirected to "graphic pornographic images".

Strukoff admitted the unauthorised modification of computer material and fraud during an earlier hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He had been travelling between Canada and the UK for court hearings, last attending on Wednesday 15.

He had indicated to the court that he planned to travel to Toronto in Canada to attend a developers' conference in relation to his work.

Matthew Morgan, prosecuting, told Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday that passenger records showed Strukoff boarded a flight from Heathrow to Brussels at 6.50am on Friday, and may have been travelling on to Canada.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Morgan said a supplied medical note "just expanded" on a consultation heard on the day Strukoff was last in court.

He said Strukoff had left the country "deliberately and wilfully".

Gavin Burrell, defending, said Strukoff was due to give evidence as part of the trial of issue.

Judge Gratwicke, issuing a warrant for Strukoff's arrest, said: "As soon as he sets foot in the UK he will be arrested and brought before this court and we will deal with it in those circumstances.

"If someone is prepared to go to Canada to attend a developers' conference, whatever on earth that means, he is quite clearly able to attend here."

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The first three recipients of the Suffolk Medal

Sally Fogden MBE was one of the driving forces behind the Addington Fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The first three recipients of the Suffolk Medal

Sally Fogden MBE was one of the driving forces behind the Addington Fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

24 arrests made in Suffolk during national county lines crack down

Weapons, money and drugs were seized from a property in Ipswich during the crack down. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Fire drama as blaze in trailer spreads to garage

Firefighters were called to the scene of a garage fire in Eye this morning Picture: ARCHANT

Colin Currie: Inquest into death of Bury St Edmunds musician, 26

the inquest into the death of Colin Currie, 26, in Bury St Edmunds, began on May 21, 2019 Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Tributes paid after death of ‘inspirational’ former schoolmaster

Former master at the Abbey prep school at Woodbridge School Nicholas Garrett Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Take a virtual tour of the new sixth form college in Bury St Edmunds

A CGI of how the new Abbeygate Sixth Form College in Bury St Edmunds will look Picture: ABBEYGATE SFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists